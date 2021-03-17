Italy's Generali studying 2 bln euro acquisition in Russia-paper

Italy's biggest insurer Generali is studying an acquisition in Russia worth nearly 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion), Il Sole 24 Ore daily reported on Wednesday.

MILAN, March 17 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest insurer Generali GASI.MI is studying an acquisition in Russia worth nearly 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion), Il Sole 24 Ore daily reported on Wednesday.

The paper said Generali was looking at a company active mainly in the non-life insurance business and listed as potential targets VTB Insurance, Rosgosstrakh and RESO-Garantia, which it said was the most likely candidate.

Generali declined to comment on the story.

CEO Philippe Donnet said earlier this month the company had more than 2 billion euros for M&A and would look at opportunities with discipline.

The paper said the project was still at a very early stage and was being informally examined by the insurer's investment committee. However, the plan has also stirred some concerns internally due to Russia's geopolitical situation.

($1 = 0.8401 euros)

