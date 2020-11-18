Italy's Generali sticks to 3-year targets despite COVID emergency

MILAN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Italy's top insurer Generali GASI.MI said on Wednesday it remained fully committed to achieving the financial targets in its plan to 2021 despite the COVID-related emergency.

In a statement ahead of an Investor Day, the group said it saw an additional 100 million euros in recurrent savings by 2021, adding it had met its debt reduction target one year ahead of time.

The insurer confirmed cumulative dividends of 4.5-5.0 billion euros in the period 2019-2021 and a dividend payout of 55%-65% subject to the regulatory outlook.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

