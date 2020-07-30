Italy's Generali sees 2020 net profit lower than 2019 due to COVID-19

Italy's top insurer Assicurazioni Generali said on Thursday its first half net profit fell 56.7% to 774 million euros ($910.69 million) with respect to a year earlier after 509 million euros in extraordinary negative items, broadly related to Covid-19 emergency.

Taking into account the negative impact from the financial markets and from some non-recurring expenses in the first half of the year, the net result 2020 is expected to be lower than that of 2019, the company said in a statement.

Net operating result, a figure most closely watched by the market, stood at 2.71 billion euros, slighty above an analyst consensus of 2.69 million euros, provided by the company.

