Italy's Generali posts its best profit ever in 2023

MILAN, March 12 (Reuters) - Italy's top insurer Generali GASI.MI said on Tuesday it had posted its best profit ever in 2023 thanks to the contribution of all its divisions, especially its property and casualty business.

Operating profit, which is most closely watched by the market, rose 7.9% to 6.9 billion euros ($7.55 billion) in 2023, in line with the consensus provided by the company.

Adjusted net profit rose 14.1% to 3.6 billion euros, also in line with the consensus.

The combined ratio, a measure of profitability for the property and casualty business, which stands below 100 when claims and any related expenses borne by an insurer lag the premiums it earns, was better than expected despite a 3.7-percentage point hit from natural disasters in Europe.

($1 = 0.9144 euros)

