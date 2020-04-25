Italy's Generali not worried about takeovers thanks to core shareholders, strong capital

By driving down Italian stock prices, the coronavirus pandemic has heightened concerns that top financial institutions could fall into foreign hands, prompting the government to broaden special powers it has over sectors deemed strategic - to include banks and insurers.

Generali, whose biggest shareholder is Milanese financial group Mediobanca MDBI.MI, is 28.5% owned by a group of Italian investors including eyewear billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio.

Del Vecchio is also the top shareholder in Mediobanca.

Generali reiterated that there was no reason to doubt the group's stability, even if the final impact of the COVID-19 crisis was still uncertain.

