Italy's Generali not worried about takeovers thanks to core shareholders, strong capital

Contributors
driving down Italian stock prices Reuters
the coronavirus pandemic has heightened concerns that top financial institutions could fall into foreign hands Reuters
prompting the government to broaden special powers it has over sectors deemed strategic - to include banks Reuters
insurers. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Italy's top insurer, Assicurazioni Generali, said on Saturday it was confident of being able to rebuff a potential takeover bid, thanks to a "solid" group of core domestic shareholders and a strong capital and financial position.

By driving down Italian stock prices, the coronavirus pandemic has heightened concerns that top financial institutions could fall into foreign hands, prompting the government to broaden special powers it has over sectors deemed strategic - to include banks and insurers.

Generali, whose biggest shareholder is Milanese financial group Mediobanca MDBI.MI, is 28.5% owned by a group of Italian investors including eyewear billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio.

Del Vecchio is also the top shareholder in Mediobanca.

Generali reiterated that there was no reason to doubt the group's stability, even if the final impact of the COVID-19 crisis was still uncertain.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Valentina Za and Kevin Liffey)

((gianluca.semeraro@tr.com; +39 02 66 129 503;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More