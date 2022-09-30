US Markets

Italy's Generali exploring deal with U.S. asset manager Guggenheim - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Lavanya Ahire Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali is exploring a deal with U.S. investment firm Guggenheim Partners in a bid to bolster its asset management business, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali GASI.MI is exploring a deal with U.S. investment firm Guggenheim Partners in a bid to bolster its asset management business, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Generali and Guggenheim declined to comment.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((LavanyaSushil.Ahire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular