Italy's Generali exploring deal with U.S. asset manager Guggenheim - Bloomberg News

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali GASI.MI is exploring a deal with U.S. investment firm Guggenheim Partners in a bid to bolster its asset management business, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Generali and Guggenheim declined to comment.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

