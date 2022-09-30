Italy's Generali explores deal with U.S. asset manager Guggenheim- Bloomberg News

Adds details from the Bloomberg report

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Generali GASI.MI has held informal deal talks with Guggenheim Partners on a range of options including a full acquisition of the U.S. investment firm's asset management business, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing sources.

The options also include a partnership or a strategic investment in Guggenheim, and are intended to bolster the Italian company's asset management business, the report said.

The Italian insurer has considered selling its private banking unit Banca Generali BGN.MI to its largest shareholder, Mediobanca SpA MDBI.MI, to help finance a potential deal with Guggenheim, the report said, adding that there were no live talks currently.

Shares in Banca Generali and Mediobanca rose more than 6% each after the report. Generali shares traded up 1%.

Generali and Guggenheim declined to respond to Reuters' request for comment on the reported deal talks.

The Bloomberg report said that considerations with Guggenheim were at an early stage with on-and-off talks, and added that Generali could also end up pursuing another asset management target in the United States.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Shinjini Ganguli)

