Italy's Generali confirms targets despite coronavirus emergency

Contributor
Gianluca Semeraro Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TAMAS KASZAS

Italy's top insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday confirmed all targets set in its strategic plan through 2021 despite the uncertainty caused by a coronavirus crisis, after posting a record operating profit in 2019.

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - Italy's top insurer Assicurazioni Generali GASI.MI on Friday confirmed all targets set in its strategic plan through 2021 despite the uncertainty caused by a coronavirus crisis, after posting a record operating profit in 2019.

Operating result, the figure most closely watched by the market, stood at 5.2 billion euros last year, up 6.9% from 2018 and broadly in line with an analyst consensus provided by the company.

Generali's Solvency ratio, a key measure of financial strength, rose to 224% last year from 217% at the end of 2018, topping an average analyst forecast of 210%.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Valentina Za)

((gianluca.semeraro@tr.com; +39 02 66 129 503;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More