Italy's Generali becomes majority shareholder in India Life JV

MILAN, March 30 (Reuters) - Generali GASI.MI has completed a deal to become the majority shareholder in its Future Generali India Life (FGIL) joint venture, the Italian insurer said on Wednesday.

Generali has paid some 26 million euros ($29 million) for a stake of around 16% held by Industrial Investment Trust Limited (IITL) in the Indian business and now holds a stake of around 68% in FGIL after subscribing for additional shares.

It may increase its stake to 71% by the end of 2022, it added in a statement.

"This acquisition is in line with Generali's strategy to reinforce its position in a high potential market," said Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo, CEO International of Generali.

Generali is in the midst of a power struggle with rebel shareholders challenging the board's plan to retain Chief Executive Philippe Donnet for a new term.

($1 = 0.8990 euros)

(Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Giulia Segreti)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.