Italy's Generali agrees to buy Axa's insurance assets in Malaysia

MILAN, June 22 (Reuters) - Assicurazioni Generali GASI.MI said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy rival Axa's AXAF.PA insurance assets in Malaysia to strengthen its presence in the Asian country.

Italy's top insurer will buy the majority stakes that France's Axa holds in two local joint-ventures with Malaysia's Affin Bank AFIN.KL, Generali said in a statement.

Generali will also ask Malaysian authorities permission to buy shares it doesn't already own in the group's local joint-venture, dubbed MPI Generali Insurans Berhad.

The total consideration for the combined deals is around 262 million euros ($312 million), Generali said.

($1 = 0.8403 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Valentina Za)

((gianluca.semeraro@tr.com; +39 06 80 307 741;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.