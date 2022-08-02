Italy's GDP growth seen at 3.2% this year, at 0.9% in 2023 - budget watchdog

Italy's economy is expected to grow by 3.2% this year, the country's budget watchdog said on Tuesday, but warned that growth is set to slow sharply next year, rising 0.9%.

The Treasury's official forecasts see gross domestic product rising 3.1% in 2022 and 2.4% in 2023.

