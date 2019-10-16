Italy's Gavio says open to investing in Autostrade per l'Italia - paper

ROME, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Italy's infrastructure group Gavio is open to investing in Atlantia's ATL.MI toll-road unit Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) if the government were to ask, its top shareholder said on Wednesday.

Gavio controls road operators SIAS SIS.MI and ASTM ASTM.MI.

"If the government were looking for an industrial partner (for ASPI) we would be available," Beniamino Gavio said to daily la Repubblica, when asked if his group could be part of a potential consortium ready to invest in the company.

