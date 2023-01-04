Italy's gas bills likely to fall in January - ARERA president

MILAN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Italy's regulated gas bills are likely to fall this month if gas prices in Europe remain at current levels, the country's energy authority president was quoted as saying in an interview on Wednesday.

Speaking to Il Corriere della Sera daily, ARERA President Stefano Besseghini said that milder temperatures were currently having a bigger impact on prices than the war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.