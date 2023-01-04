Italy's gas bills likely to fall in January - ARERA president

January 04, 2023

MILAN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Italy's regulated gas bills are likely to fall this month if gas prices in Europe remain at current levels, the country's energy authority president was quoted as saying in an interview on Wednesday.

Speaking to Il Corriere della Sera daily, ARERA President Stefano Besseghini said that milder temperatures were currently having a bigger impact on prices than the war in Ukraine.

