Italy's FTSE MIB prices not updating regularly

Danilo Masoni Reuters
Prices for Italy's top FTSE MIB benchmark index may not updating regularly, the Milan bourse said on Thursday.

In a one-line statement on its website it added there would be more updates on the issues.

No other details were disclosed.

The Milan bourse is ran by Borsa Italiana, which is part of the Pan-European stock exchange operator Euronext ENX.PA.

