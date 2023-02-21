Italy's FSI fund has raised stake in Anima to 9%

February 21, 2023 — 11:40 am EST

Written by Valentina Za for Reuters

MILAN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Italian private equity fund Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI) held 9% of Anima Holding as of Feb. 17, a regulatory filing showed on Monday, after beefing up an initial 7.2% holding it built last week though a reverse accelerated bookbuilding process.

FSI hired Mediobanca to build its stake with a target of between 7% and 9% of Anima, which is Italy's largest independent asset manager with some 180 billion euros ($191.97 billion) in assets.

($1 = 0.9376 euros)

