Italy's food group Newlat sets IPO price range at 5.80-7.30 euro per share

MILAN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Italian food group Newlat on Tuesday set a price range for its Milan initial public offering (IPO) at 5.80-7.30 euro per share, valuing the company at up to 197 million euros before the capital increase.

The offer, reserved to institutional investors, will consist of 17 million of new shares, corresponding to a free float of 41% of capital, after the full exercise of the greenshoe option, Newlat said in a statement.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by James Mackenzie)

