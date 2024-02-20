Italy's Fondazione CRT lifts stake in Generali to 2%, its chairman says

Adds background, details on UniCredit stake

MILAN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Italy's Fondazione CRT has increased its stake in insurer Generali GASI.MIto around 2% after selling its entire holding in Italian bank Banco BPM BAMI.MI last week, its chairman Fabrizio Palenzona said on Tuesday.

"We are and will remain on the 2% threshold," Palenzona said in an interview with daily Il Sole 24 Ore, adding the banking foundation had decided to consolidate its "long-term holding" in Generali to increase the dividend flow to the foundation.

CRT previously held a 1.6% stake in Italy's top insurer.

Palenzona added the 1.9% stake in Unicredit CRDI.MI bank was "not under discussion" and the foundation supported the bank's Chief Executive Andrea Orcel.

Last week, the board of UniCredit proposed handing another three-year mandate to Orcel, who took the reins in 2021 and has since managed to more than triple the bank's share price helped by higher interest rates.

($1 = 0.9284 euros)

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Alessandro Parodi and Sohini Goswami)

