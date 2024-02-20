News & Insights

Italy's Fondazione CRT holds around 2% in Generali, its chairman says

Credit: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

February 20, 2024 — 01:10 am EST

Written by Cristina Carlevaro for Reuters ->

MILAN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Italy's Fondazione CRT holds around 2% stake in insurer Generali GASI.MI, its chairman Fabrizio Palenzona said on Tuesday.

"We are and remain on the 2% threshold," Palenzona said in an interview with daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

Last week, the Italian banking foundation sold a 1.8% stake in Banco BPM BAMI.MI.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Alessandro Parodi)

((cristina.carlevaro@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307729;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.