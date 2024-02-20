Italy's Fondazione CRT holds around 2% in Generali, its chairman says

MILAN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Italy's Fondazione CRT holds around 2% stake in insurer Generali GASI.MI, its chairman Fabrizio Palenzona said on Tuesday.

"We are and remain on the 2% threshold," Palenzona said in an interview with daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

Last week, the Italian banking foundation sold a 1.8% stake in Banco BPM BAMI.MI.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Alessandro Parodi)

