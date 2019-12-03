Italy's FITD fund to consider inject capital into Popolare di Bari - source

ROMA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Italian depositor guarantee fund (FITD) will examine this week a plan to recapitalize the ailing regional lender Popolare di Bari BPBARI.HT which needs up to one billion euros ($1.10 billion) in capital, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

An extraodinary FITD meeting is scheduded for Thursday the source added, confirming the news first reported by the Italian daily Il Messaggero.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, editing by Louise Heavens)

