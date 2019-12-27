Italy's FITD fund holds a 80% stake in Carige after capital increase

MILANO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The depositor protection fund financed by Italian banks (FITD) held a 80% stake in Banca Carige CRGI.MI after the lender's 700 million euro ($782 million) capital increase, market regulator Consob said on Friday.

Carige's former top shareholder Malacalza Investimenti - which did not back the right issue - diluted its stake to 2% from a previous 27.6%, Consob said.

($1 = 0.8948 euros)

