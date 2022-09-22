Italy’s first female leader, Amazon’s monopoly: podcast

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni is favourite to become prime minister after Sunday’s election. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists debate how she will handle Rome’s debt, which is expected to reach 148% of GDP. And: the online retail giant’s antitrust battle.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @aimeedonnellan on Twitter

(Editing by Sharon Lam and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.