Italy's FinMin reiterates goal to secure control of TIM's grid after KKR approach

ROME, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Italy's Economy Minister said on Friday the government was keen to implement its goal of putting Telecom Italia's TLIT.MI grid in state hands after a for a controlling stake in the infrastructure by U.S. fund KKR KKR.N.

Rome will evaluate KKR's offer once all details are available, minister Giancarlo Giorgetti told reporters as confirmed by his spokesperson.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing Federico Maccioni)

