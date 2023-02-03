US Markets
Italy's FinMin reiterates goal to secure control of TIM's grid after KKR approach

February 03, 2023 — 05:02 am EST

Written by Giuseppe Fonte for Reuters ->

ROME, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Italy's Economy Minister said on Friday the government was keen to implement its goal of putting Telecom Italia's TLIT.MI grid in state hands after a for a controlling stake in the infrastructure by U.S. fund KKR KKR.N.

Rome will evaluate KKR's offer once all details are available, minister Giancarlo Giorgetti told reporters as confirmed by his spokesperson.

