Italy's Fininvest sells Mediobanca stake in portfolio rejig

Adds details, context

MILAN, May 17 (Reuters) - Fininvest, the holding company of the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, said on Monday it had sold its 2% stake in investment bank Mediobanca MDBI.MI for 174 million euros ($211 million).

The company, which is also the top shareholder of Italian commercial broadcaster Mediaset MS.MI, said the sale aimed "to rationalise and rebalance its financial investment portfolio".

Fininvest's move comes after Mediaset and its second-largest investor Vivendi VIV.PA this month ended years of legal wrangles with a deal by which the French group will drastically cut its stake in the Italian broadcaster.

Although Fininvest bought an initial 1% stake in Mediobanca in 2007 and raised it to 2% the following year, the holding was always considered a purely financial investment.

($1 = 0.8228 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Valentina Za and Alexander Smith)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.