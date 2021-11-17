Italy's FinecoBank allays antitrust concerns over move on 100,000 euros deposits

MILAN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Italy's competition watchdog said on Wednesday it had closed a probe into FinecoBank's FBK.MI alleged unfair commercial practice with clients holding at least 100,000 euros in cash after the multi-channel bank made a number of commitments.

The antitrust regulator had started an investigation in April when FinecoBank said it could close accounts with liquidity of 100,000 euros ($113,040) or above if the cash wasn't moved into fee-rich investments or financing.

Italian households held net financial assets of 3,809 billion euros at the end of 2020, according to the Bank of Italy.

Amid the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, deposits - which banks have to pay to park at the central bank - rose by 85 billion euros last year, more than twice the average increase of the previous five years.

Among the commitments taken by FinecoBank, the bank will not close the current accounts of clients who do not have an account at another bank, the watchdog said in a statement.

FinecoBank could not immediately be reached for comment.

($1 = 0.8846 euros)

