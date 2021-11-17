Markets
FBK

Italy's FinecoBank allays antitrust concerns over move on 100,000 euros deposits

Contributor
Maria Pia Quaglia Reuters
Published

Italy's competition watchdog said on Wednesday it had closed a probe into FinecoBank's alleged unfair commercial practice with clients holding at least 100,000 euros in cash after the multi-channel bank made a number of commitments.

MILAN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Italy's competition watchdog said on Wednesday it had closed a probe into FinecoBank's FBK.MI alleged unfair commercial practice with clients holding at least 100,000 euros in cash after the multi-channel bank made a number of commitments.

The antitrust regulator had started an investigation in April when FinecoBank said it could close accounts with liquidity of 100,000 euros ($113,040) or above if the cash wasn't moved into fee-rich investments or financing.

Italian households held net financial assets of 3,809 billion euros at the end of 2020, according to the Bank of Italy.

Amid the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, deposits - which banks have to pay to park at the central bank - rose by 85 billion euros last year, more than twice the average increase of the previous five years.

Among the commitments taken by FinecoBank, the bank will not close the current accounts of clients who do not have an account at another bank, the watchdog said in a statement.

FinecoBank could not immediately be reached for comment.

($1 = 0.8846 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia)

((mariapia.quaglia@tr.com; +39 06 80307737;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FBK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular