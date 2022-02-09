Italy's Fineco posts record FY profit, shares rise

Adds details from presentation, shares reaction, trader comment

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Italy's FinecoBank FBK.MIon Wednesday said its full-year net profit hit a record-high 349.2 million euros ($399.24 million), driven by stronger net commissions and proposed a dividend of 0.39 euro per share.

Shares in the fintech bank extended gains to rise more than 3% after the results and the release of raised guidance on net interest income, a Milan-based trader said.

"Results were slightly above expectations and the net interest income guidance was revised up," the trader said.

FinecoBank, which also offers trading and investment services, said in a slide presentation it expects 2022 net financial income - the net interest income and profit from treasury management - to be at least stable compared to 2021, when it was 280 million euros.

"Going forward we expect our net interest income to benefit from the new interest rates scenario both thanks to the sensitivity of the existing portfolio and for the reinvestments," the company said.

The bank said inflows in January came in at 673 million euros and its estimated brokerage revenue reached 19 million, up from 16 million in December.

Net commissions rose 18.8% to 450.8 million euros in 2021, driving net profit up 7.6%.

Shares in FinecoBank were up 2.9% to 15.68 euros at 1327 GMT, paring gains after rising as much as 3.2% to their highest in more than three weeks. Milan's blue chip index .FTMIB was up around 2%.

($1 = 0.8747 euros)

(Reporting by Federica Urso and Maria Pia Quaglia; editing by Jason Neely)

