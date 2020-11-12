Companies
FCT

Italy's Fincantieri, Austostrade sign deal to monitor highways with AI and drones

Contributor
Elisa Anzolin Reuters
Published

Italy's shipbuilding group Fincantieri said on Thursday its unit NexTech signed an agreement with IBM and a unit of Atlantia's Autostrade per l'Italia to jointly implement a monitoring system for highway bridges, overpasses and tunnels.

MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Italy's shipbuilding group Fincantieri FCT.MI said on Thursday its unit NexTech signed an agreement with IBM and a unit of Atlantia's ATL.MI Autostrade per l'Italia to jointly implement a monitoring system for highway bridges, overpasses and tunnels.

The new platform will use drones, artificial intelligence, 'Internet of Things' technology and 3D digital modelling and will monitor over 4,500 structures on the Autostrade network, starting from end-November.

Fincantieri said the system will also be available to other European and international highway operators. Further details of the project will be disclosed on Nov. 24.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FCT

Other Topics

US Markets World Markets

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Amazon Prime Of Education: Chegg CFO Explains Growth Plans

    Chegg beat analyst expectations for Q3 on Oct. 26 with another strong quarter of top-line growth, up 64%. But after more than doubling this year, Chegg stock sold off in the wake of the report as adjusted earnings declined 6% year-over-year.

    Nov 3, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular