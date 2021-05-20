Italy's Fincantieri and Comau to develop prototypes for steel welding robots

MILAN, May 20 (Reuters) - Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri FCT.MI and Stellantis's STLA.MI robot-making unit Comau have signed a letter of intent to develop prototypes of robotized steel welding solutions to be used in Fincantieri shipyards, they said on Thursday.

The first joint project will focus on an anthropomorphic welding robot and a remote control tracked vehicle, to be tested in the shipyards by the first half of 2022, the companies said in a statement.

The companies will later explore the possibility of marketing the welding products in other business segments, they added.

Comau was formerly part of Fiat Chrysler, which merged with Peugeot-owner PSA to create Stellantis earlier this year. Comau is set to be spun off from Stellantis but no timeline has been set.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.