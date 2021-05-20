FCT

Italy's Fincantieri and Comau to develop prototypes for steel welding robots

Elisa Anzolin Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and Stellantis's robot-making unit Comau have signed a letter of intent to develop prototypes of robotized steel welding solutions to be used in Fincantieri shipyards, they said on Thursday.

The first joint project will focus on an anthropomorphic welding robot and a remote control tracked vehicle, to be tested in the shipyards by the first half of 2022, the companies said in a statement.

The companies will later explore the possibility of marketing the welding products in other business segments, they added.

Comau was formerly part of Fiat Chrysler, which merged with Peugeot-owner PSA to create Stellantis earlier this year. Comau is set to be spun off from Stellantis but no timeline has been set.

