Italy's filter maker GVS expects to start IPO in June

MILANO, May 29 (Reuters) - Italian filters maker GVS said on Friday it had filed to list on the Milan Bourse, aiming to start the offer in June.

The group said it will offer both new and existing shares, 15% and 85% of the offering respectively, to institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs International and Mediobanca are the global coordinators and Lazard is the financial advisor of the deal.

The family-owned group, based near the northern city of Bologna, provides filters and components for the healthcare, life science and automotive sectors.

GVS reported revenues of 227 million euros and adjusted core earnings of 62 million euros last year. It expects its top line to grow to 280-320 million euros in 2020.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

