Italy's Ferrero group agrees to buy Fox's Biscuits - source

MILAN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Nutella-maker Ferrero has reached a deal to buy Fox's Biscuits from British 2 Sisters Food Group, a source close to the matter said, as the Italian confectioner expands its cookie business.

The source did not give details of the accord, the second acquisition in Britain for family-owned Ferrero, which bought chocolate maker Thorntons in 2015.

The deal is expected to be officially announced later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.