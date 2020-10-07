Italy's Ferrero group agrees to buy Fox's Biscuits - source

Contributor
Francesca Landini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

Nutella-maker Ferrero has reached a deal to buy Fox's Biscuits from British 2 Sisters Food Group, a source close to the matter said, as the Italian confectioner expands its cookie business.

MILAN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Nutella-maker Ferrero has reached a deal to buy Fox's Biscuits from British 2 Sisters Food Group, a source close to the matter said, as the Italian confectioner expands its cookie business.

The source did not give details of the accord, the second acquisition in Britain for family-owned Ferrero, which bought chocolate maker Thorntons in 2015.

The deal is expected to be officially announced later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More