Italy's Ferragamo appoints Maximilian Davis as new creative director

ROME, March 14 (Reuters) - Italy's Salvatore Ferragamo said on Monday it had appointed Maximilian Davis as creative director, starting from March 16, in a further step by the luxury group to refresh its products and boost sales.

Last week Chief Executive Marco Gobbetti said he planned to appoint a new creative director to inject "energy and newness" in the product range.

"Through his lens of contemporary sensibility, he will write a new, exciting chapter for this house built on a heritage of creativity, craftsmanship, sophistication, and outstanding human values," Gobbetti said in a statement.

Ferragamo has been without a creative director since May after parting ways with British designer Paul Andrew.

In past years the family-owned firm has been pushing to rejuvenate a brand famous for making shoes for Hollywood stars such as Audrey Hepburn.

