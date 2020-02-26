Italy's F2i denies report it aims to have majority of Atlantia's unit

Italian infrastructure fund F2i denied a media report saying it aimed to have a majority in Autostrade per l'Italia, the motorway unit of Benetton-controlled Atlantia.

"F2i is the main Italian infrastructure fund, it is independent and 50% of its investments comes from big international investors, groundless speculations represent a damage for its activities," the state-backed fund said in a statement.

