Italy's ERG to sell thermoelectric plant to Switzerland's Achernar

MILAN, June 29 (Reuters) - Italy's ERG ERG.MI said on Thursday it agreed to sell a thermoelectric plant to Swiss investment holding Achernar Assets, in a deal valuing the power station at 206 million euros ($224 million) including debt and earn-outs.

The Italian energy group, which was advised by Rothschild on the deal, will now focus entirely on wind and solar power generation as envisaged in its long-term strategy.

The plant, which is powered by natural gas, mainly serves the industrial site of Priolo, in Sicily, where a key Italian refinery is located.

For this reason the transaction should be reviewed by the government under its so-called golden powers and it is expected to close by year-end.

($1 = 0.9191 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.