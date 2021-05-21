Italy's ERG snaps up first solar assets abroad in France deal

MILAN, May 21 (Reuters) - Italy's ERG ERG.MI has acquired its first solar power assets outside Italy, agreeing to buy 80 megawatts of green capacity in France for 45 million euros ($55 million) as part of its plan to become a pure wind and solar player.

The Genoa-based group said on Friday it had agreed to buy 22 MW of solar capacity, as well as 58 MW of wind farms, from a fund managed by French group Omniwatt.

The assets, with an annual output of some 174 gigawatt hours, are entitled to benefit from an incentive tariff system with an average expiry date of 2034.

"This transaction ... allows us to enter into the French photovoltaic market, taking our overall installed capacity (in France) to almost 500 MW," ERG CEO Paolo Luigi Merli said.

Italy's biggest wind operator said last week it aimed to boost its solar business as part of broader plans to add 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of new capacity by 2025.

It is selling hydroelectric and thermoelectric plants to speed up its ambition to become a pure wind and solar player.

France is ERG's biggest foreign market but the group is looking to expand in other countries like Spain and Sweden, building on total installed capacity of 3.1 gigawatts last year.

($1 = 0.8214 euros)

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

