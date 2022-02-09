Italy's ERG sells gas, hydro plant to Enel in 188 mln euro deal

Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Italy's ERG ERG.MI has agreed to sell a 480 megawatt gas-fired power plant in southern Italy to utility Enel ENEI.MI to complete its transformation into a pure wind and solar company.

The sale of ERG Power, which also includes a hydroelectric plant, values the unit at 188 million euros ($215 million) including debt, ERG said on Wednesday.

Proceeds from the sale, which is subject to a price adjustment at closing, will be used to fund growth at the company that generates some 60% of earnings from wind power.

Rothschild and Mediobanca were advisors.

($1 = 0.8750 euros)

