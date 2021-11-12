Italy's Epta picks banks for IPO in first half of 2022 - sources

Elisa Anzolin
MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Italian refrigeration group Epta has picked Mediobanca, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley as global coordinators for an initial public offering planned for next year, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

The group, which offers retailers solutions for the preservation and display of fresh and frozen products and is controlled by the Nocivelli family, is expected to list on the Milan's Stock Exchange next spring, a source added.

Epta, that has selected Rothschild as financial advisor , was not immediately available for a comment.

