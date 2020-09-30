Italy's Eni to take over Indonesian Deepwater Development -regulator

JAKARTA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni ENI.MI is poised to take over the Indonesian Deepwater Development project as Chevron CVX.N sells its interest in the gas venture, the upstream oil and gas regulator chairman Dwi Soetjipto told parliament on Wednesday.

Chevron announced its plan to sell its IDD interest in January as the company makes global changes to cut costs and streamline operations.

(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.