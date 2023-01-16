World Markets
CVX

Italy's Eni to cooperate with Egypt on emission reduction

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

January 16, 2023 — 10:31 am EST

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

MILAN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Eni ENI.MI has signed an agreement with Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) to collaborate on emission-reduction technologies, the Italian energy group said on Monday.

The companies will jointly conduct studies to cut emissions in the oil and gas sector in Egypt, where Eni is the leading hydrocarbon producer with output of about 350,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The agreement was signed the same day as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Eni Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi met in Cairo to discuss the group's exploration campaign and future plans for energy transition in the African country.

On Sunday Eni and U.S. energy major Chevron CVX.N said they had made a in an Egyptian offshore field in the Eastern Mediterranean sea.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by David Goodman)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.