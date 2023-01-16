Italy's Eni to cooperate with Egypt on emission reduction

MILAN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Eni ENI.MI has signed an agreement with Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) to collaborate on emission-reduction technologies, the Italian energy group said on Monday.

The companies will jointly conduct studies to cut emissions in the oil and gas sector in Egypt, where Eni is the leading hydrocarbon producer with output of about 350,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The agreement was signed the same day as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Eni Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi met in Cairo to discuss the group's exploration campaign and future plans for energy transition in the African country.

On Sunday Eni and U.S. energy major Chevron CVX.N said they had made a in an Egyptian offshore field in the Eastern Mediterranean sea.

