Italy's Eni, Snam offer Slovakia gas supply and storage

April 20, 2023 — 08:24 am EDT

ROME, April 20 (Reuters) - Italy's energy group Eni ENI.MI and gas grid operator Snam SRG.MI on Thursday signed two agreements with Slovakia's biggest energy provider SPP for the supply and storage of gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

In a statement,Eni said it had inked a commercial cooperation deal with SPP regarding gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The two companies "will evaluate initiatives in the areas of trading and management of regasification and transportation capacities to secure and strengthen strategic supply of natural gas" in Slovakia, Eni said.

Snam said separately it agreed to study SPP's access to LNG regasification and gas storage facilities in Italy as well as the issue of transportation capacity from Italy to Slovakia.

Both Eni and Saipem are controlled by the Italian government and the deals were signed as Italian President Sergio Mattarella paid an official visit to Slovakia.

Italy has made substantial progress in diversifying its gas supplies after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and can count on longstanding ties with gas-producing countries in Africa.

The Rome government also wants to turn Italy into an energy hub, shipping to northern Europe part of the gas it sources from Africa. Meloni said a long-mooted "Mattei plan" on this could be unveiled in October.

Snam manages the Italian gas grid, the bulk of the country's storage system and is also a shareholder in Austrian gas pipeline operator TAG.

