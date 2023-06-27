Italy's Eni sells Congo Republic oil assets worth $300 mln to Perenco

MILAN, June 27 (Reuters) - Eni ENI.MI has agreed to sell several oil assets in Congo Republic to hydrocarbon group Perenco in a deal worth around $300 million, the Italian company said on Tuesday.

The assets, which are considered not core for the Italian group's business, are its participation interests in several permits in the African country.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Keith Weir)

