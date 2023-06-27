News & Insights

Italy's Eni sells Congo Republic oil assets worth $300 mln to Perenco

June 27, 2023 — 11:04 am EDT

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

MILAN, June 27 (Reuters) - Eni ENI.MI has agreed to sell several oil assets in Congo Republic to hydrocarbon group Perenco in a deal worth around $300 million, the Italian company said on Tuesday.

The assets, which are considered not core for the Italian group's business, are its participation interests in several permits in the African country.

