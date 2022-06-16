Italy's Eni reports another shortfall of Russian gas supplies

Says to receive 65% of gas requested from Gazprom on Thursday

Second day of shortfall

Gazprom says under-delivery due to problems at Portovaya plant

Adds further Eni comment, context

MILAN, June 16 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni ENI.MI said that it would receive only 65% of the gas supply volumes it had requested from Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM on Thursday after experiencing a shortfall the previous day.

Russian gas supply to Europe as a whole fell further on Thursday, sparking concerns about refilling storage for winter and igniting a diplomatic tussle as Gazprom blamed Western sanctions for hampering maintenance work.

"Gazprom explained that the under-delivery is due to problems at the Portovaya plant....which feeds the Nord Stream gas pipeline, through which Gazprom transports part of the volumes destined for Eni," an Eni spokesperson said.

Italy last year sourced 40% of its gas imports from Russia.

Like its European partners, Rome has been pushing hard to reduce its reliance on Russian energy.

Eni's daily gas request on Thursday was approximately 44% higher than on Wednesday, the spokesperson said, adding that was due to the need to recover volumes not received the previous day and "normal commercial dynamics".

Eni will therefore receive approximately 32 million cubic meters on Thursday, slightly higher than on Wednesday but only 65% of what it asked for.

(Writing by Keith Weir; editing Federico Maccioni and Jason Neely)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.