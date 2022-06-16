Italy's Eni reports another shortfall of Russian gas supplies

Italy's Eni said that it would receive only 65% of the gas supply volumes it had requested from Russia's Gazprom on Thursday after experiencing a shortfall the previous day.

MILAN, June 16 (Reuters) -

"Gazprom explained that the under-delivery is due to problems at the Portovaya plant....which feeds the Nord Stream gas pipeline, through which Gazprom transports part of the volumes destined for Eni," an Eni spokesperson said.

