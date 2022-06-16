Italy's Eni reports another shortfall of Russian gas supplies

MILAN, June 16 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni ENI.MI said that it would receive only 65% of the gas supply volumes it had requested from Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM on Thursday after experiencing a shortfall the previous day.

"Gazprom explained that the under-delivery is due to problems at the Portovaya plant....which feeds the Nord Stream gas pipeline, through which Gazprom transports part of the volumes destined for Eni," an Eni spokesperson said.

(Writing by Keith Weir, editing Federico Maccioni)

