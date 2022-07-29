Italy's Eni raises share buy-back after jump in Q2 net profit

MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI on Thursday raised its share buy-back commitment for 2022 to 2.4 billion euros ($2.45 billion) after reporting a jump in profits in the second quarter on the back of soaring oil prices.

Adjusted net profit in the period came in at 3.8 billion euros in the period from 0.93 billion euros a year ago to beat a 3.27 billion euro consensus.

($1 = 0.9793 euros)

