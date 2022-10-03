VERB

Italy's Eni in talks with Gazprom, Austria's GCA to resume gas flows

Contributor
Francesca Landini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

MILAN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI is in talks with Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM and Austria's Gas Connect Austria (GCA) to explore potential options to unblock gas supplies coming from Moscow through Austria, a spokesman for Eni said.

"Eni intends to evaluate with the Austrian operator and Gazprom some options to unblock supplies, but it is premature to provide details before the parties have agreed on the actual feasibility," the spokesman told Reuters.

Eni, the biggest importer of Russian gas in Italy, flagged on Saturday that Russian gas supplies normally coming via Austria through the Tarvisio entry point would be at zero for the weekend, with Gazprom blaming the disruption on regulatory changes in Austria.

In a note published on a platform of Italian energy exchange operator GME, Eni said the situation was expected to remain the same until Oct. 4.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Ed Osmond)

