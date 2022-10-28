Italy's Eni beats expectations on Q3 net profit

MILAN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI said profits in the third quarter beat expectations thanks to an over performance of its Global Gas and LNG portfolio division (GGP).

Adjusted net profit in the period came in at 3.73 billion euros ($3.72 billion), from 1.43 billion euros a year ago, to beat a 3.21 billion euro consensus.

($1 = 1.0026 euros)

