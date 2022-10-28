Italy's Eni beats expectations on Q3 net profit

Contributors
Francesca Landini Reuters
ediitng Federico Maccioni Reuters
Published

Italian energy group Eni said profits in the third quarter beat expectations thanks to an over performance of its Global Gas and LNG portfolio division (GGP).

MILAN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI said profits in the third quarter beat expectations thanks to an over performance of its Global Gas and LNG portfolio division (GGP).

Adjusted net profit in the period came in at 3.73 billion euros ($3.72 billion), from 1.43 billion euros a year ago, to beat a 3.21 billion euro consensus.

($1 = 1.0026 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, ediitng Federico Maccioni)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters