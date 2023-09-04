News & Insights

Italy's Eni and Saudi Acwa Power sign accord to develop green hydrogen project

Credit: REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

September 04, 2023 — 04:32 am EDT

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

MILAN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni ENI.MI and Saudi Acwa Power 2082.SE signed on Monday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop a green hydrogen project in the Middle East and Africa at the Investment Forum between Italy and Saudi Arabia in Milan.

At the same event, held as Italy and Saudi Arabia struck a deal to boost investments, Acwa Power also struck an MoU with regional utility A2A A2.MI and electrodes maker De Nora DNR.MI to cooperate on green hydrogen.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, writing by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Alvise Armellini)

((gianluca.semeraro@tr.com; +39 06 80 307 741;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.