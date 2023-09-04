Italy's Eni and Saudi Acwa Power sign accord to develop green hydrogen project

MILAN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni ENI.MI and Saudi Acwa Power 2082.SE signed on Monday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop a green hydrogen project in the Middle East and Africa at the Investment Forum between Italy and Saudi Arabia in Milan.

At the same event, held as Italy and Saudi Arabia struck a deal to boost investments, Acwa Power also struck an MoU with regional utility A2A A2.MI and electrodes maker De Nora DNR.MI to cooperate on green hydrogen.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, writing by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Alvise Armellini)

