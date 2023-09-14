News & Insights

Oil

Italy's Eni and LG Chem team up for biorefinery plant in South Korea

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

September 14, 2023 — 02:56 am EDT

Written by Federico Maccioni for Reuters ->

MILAN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The sustainable mobility unit of Italy's Eni ENI.MI and petrochemicals maker LG Chem 051910.KS have teamed up to explore the potential development of a biorefinery in South Korea, the two companies said in a statement on Thursday.

The project, which is designed to process around 400,000 tonnes of bio-feedstocks per year, aims to boost the production of sustainable fuels and plastics through low-carbon processes amid growing demand as well as decarbonise the energy and mobility sector.

A final decision for the investment is scheduled by next year and the plant is set to be completed by 2026 at LG Chem's existing integrated petrochemical complex in Daesan.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.