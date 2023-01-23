World Markets

Italy's Eni, Algeria's Sonatrach sign deals on gas supply, decarbonisation

January 23, 2023 — 08:16 am EST

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

MILAN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Eni ENI.MI and Algeria's Sonatrach have signed two deals on future projects on energy supply, energy transition and decarbonisation, the Italian energy group said on Monday.

The agreements were signed in Algiers in the presence of Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, and Algeria's President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Under the deals, Eni and Sonatrach will identify both projects aimed at energy transition and will study possible measures to improve Algeria's energy export capacity to Europe.

