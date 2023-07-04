Italy's Eni aims to reduce oil exposure with disposal plan

ROME, July 4 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni ENI.MI aims to reduce its exposure to oil in favour of natural gas and non-fossil fuels also through disposals, the Italian energy group's CEO Claudio Descalzi said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the presentation of a report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Descalzi added he could not comment on a potential announcement on the sale of a oil asset in the short term.

Eni plans to generate 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) of net proceeds from the balance of asset sales and acquisitions between 2023 and 2026. Last month Eni announced the disposal of some of its oil assets in Congo.

($1 = 0.9178 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

