News & Insights

Italy's energy groups to benefit from REPowerEU funds, study says

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

July 24, 2023 — 12:28 pm EDT

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

MILAN, July 24 (Reuters) - Eni ENI.MI, Enel ENEI.MI and other state-controlled Italian energy groups are due to benefit from a partial transfer of European Union funds to the REPowerEU scheme, credit rating agency DBRS said on Monday.

In a report analysing Italy's challenges to spend 191.5 billion euros ($212.20 billion) of EU post-COVID funds by 2026, DBRS noted that the Italian government was trying to shift some of that money to the green energy initiative dubbed REPowerEU.

"We believe this transfer along with a further extension to the deadline, if successful, would lead to more investments flowing through to Italian companies where the government has a significant stake, such as Eni, Enel, Snam SRG.MI, and Terna TRN.MI, and allow for a more rapid and efficient investment cycle," the credit rating agency said.

So far, utilities and energy groups have received relatively small amounts from Italy's EU post-COVID funds, DBRS said, mentioning the 1 billion euros and 3.5 billion euros respectively awarded to power grid operator Terna and the country's biggest utility Enel.

"EU funds allocated to the large Italian energy and utility companies that have the required expertise to efficiently invest these funds could lead to an increase in these companies' revenue and EBITDA, with consequent positive credit implications," said Edoardo Danieli, Assistant Vice President, European Corporate Credits at DBRS Morningstar.

Italy hopes to draw some 6 billion euros from the REPowerEU scheme, and wants to top it up with 3 billion euros from national funds and a yet-to-be-announced figure from its share of the EU post-COVID programme, subject to approval from Brussels.

($1 = 0.9024 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Alvise Armellini)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SRG
TRN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.