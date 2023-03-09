Italy's energy authority sees gas, electricity prices falling

MILAN, March 9 (Reuters) - Italy's energy authority Arera sees a fall in consumers' electricity bills of more than 20% in the second quarter of the year, its president Stefano Besseghini said on Thursday.
Gas bills will also fall slightly in March, Besseghini told reporters on the margins of a conference in Milan.
(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Francesca Piscioneri, editing by Gavin Jones)
