Italy's energy authority sees gas, electricity prices falling

March 09, 2023 — 04:37 am EST

Written by Giancarlo Navach for Reuters ->

MILAN, March 9 (Reuters) - Italy's energy authority Arera sees a fall in consumers' electricity bills of more than 20% in the second quarter of the year, its president Stefano Besseghini said on Thursday.

Gas bills will also fall slightly in March, Besseghini told reporters on the margins of a conference in Milan.

